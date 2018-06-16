TheStreet Upgrades Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) to “C”

Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PANL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solns from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Pangaea Logistics Solns from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pangaea Logistics Solns has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $141.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solns had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solns will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solns by 4,998.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 824,868 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solns in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solns in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solns in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solns

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

