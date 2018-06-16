Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG) Plans GBX 5.50 Dividend

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 484 ($6.44). The company had a trading volume of 1,283,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,645. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 400.30 ($5.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 555.99 ($7.40).

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.35), for a total value of £19,461.60 ($25,910.80).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 452 ($6.02) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 510 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.32) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Shore Capital increased their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 515 ($6.86) to GBX 570 ($7.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 506.88 ($6.75).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

