Paramount Resources (POU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paramount Resources (TSE: POU) recently:

5/10/2018 – Paramount Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$30.00.

5/10/2018 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – Paramount Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$36.75.

5/10/2018 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$20.00.

5/10/2018 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$17.50.

Paramount Resources opened at C$14.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.80 and a twelve month high of C$25.57.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.66) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.10 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 206.65% and a return on equity of 42.13%.

In related news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.56, for a total transaction of C$1,756,000.00. Also, insider Darrel S. Purdy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.28, for a total transaction of C$60,480.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,600 shares of company stock worth $69,913 over the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.