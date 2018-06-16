Pareto Network (PARETO) Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Pareto Network has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $64,300.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pareto Network token can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Pareto Network has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003574 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018471 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00586067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00242591 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00093133 BTC.

Pareto Network Profile

Pareto Network’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,801,795 tokens. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pareto Network’s official website is pareto.network. The official message board for Pareto Network is blog.pareto.network. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pareto Network

Pareto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pareto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pareto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

