Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) Director Austin F. Jr. Noll Acquires 2,500 Shares

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Director Austin F. Jr. Noll purchased 2,500 shares of Park City Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $17,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,395.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 292,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.39 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. Park City Group had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.47%. equities research analysts anticipate that Park City Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business operations on a daily basis and communicate results of operations in a timely manner.

