ParkerVision (PRKR) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $0.60

ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 116026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a market cap of $14.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. research analysts forecast that ParkerVision, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

