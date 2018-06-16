Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Holdings Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Parsley Energy worth $23,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,404.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,331,707.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,502,900.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,181 shares of company stock worth $1,859,783. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. National Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

Shares of Parsley Energy opened at $26.95 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.51. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

