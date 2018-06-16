Patrick Turcotte Sells 12,000 Shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) insider Patrick Turcotte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$521,400.00.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$43.91 on Friday. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$47.59.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.07). Saputo had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Saputo from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Desjardins downgraded Saputo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.57.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes various dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Australia. It offers a range of cheese products, such as mozzarella, American-style, specialty cheeses, cheddar, fine cheeses, and other cheeses; butter; and dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, including cream and creamers, ice cream mixes, whipping creams, aerosol whipped toppings, iced coffee, and value-added milks, as well as cultured products, such as sour cream and cottage cheese.

