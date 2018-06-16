Patriot National (PN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News articles about Patriot National (NYSE:PN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Patriot National earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.0737196819039 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Patriot National remained flat at $$0.36 during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Patriot National has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

About Patriot National

Patriot National, Inc is an independent national provider of technology-enabled outsourcing solutions that help insurance carriers, employers and other clients mitigate risk and comply with complex regulations. It offers a range of end-to-end insurance related and specialty services. The Company principally offers approximately two types of services: front-end services, such as brokerage, underwriting and policyholder services, and back-end services, such as claims adjudication and administration.

