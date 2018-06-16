Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,322 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 682% compared to the typical volume of 297 put options.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,402. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $48.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Patterson Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 346.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Patterson Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.03.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

