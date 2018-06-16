Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $200,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,779,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,127.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

