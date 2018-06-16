PayCoin Price Reaches $0.0202 on Top Exchanges (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. PayCoin has a market capitalization of $240,077.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayCoin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00296986 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001522 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000550 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003130 BTC.

About PayCoin

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,902,746 coins. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com.

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for PayCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.