PayCoin Price Tops $0.0201 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One PayCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. During the last week, PayCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. PayCoin has a total market capitalization of $239,606.00 and $121.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00296986 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Version (V) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000550 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003130 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,902,748 coins. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

