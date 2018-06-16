Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Share Price

Media stories about PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PayPal earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.7314708219689 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

PYPL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. 8,649,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,472,223. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,137,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,044,546.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $413,091.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,689,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

