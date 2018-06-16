PBF Logistics (PBFX) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.05

Media stories about PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PBF Logistics earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.4185219015667 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of PBFX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.17. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

