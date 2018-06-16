Comparing NutriSystem (NTRI) & PC Connection (CNXN)

PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) and NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of PC Connection shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of NutriSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and NutriSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.05% 11.19% 7.45% NutriSystem 7.65% 42.69% 27.98%

Volatility & Risk

PC Connection has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NutriSystem has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PC Connection and NutriSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 NutriSystem 0 2 5 0 2.71

PC Connection currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.57%. NutriSystem has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.60%. Given NutriSystem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NutriSystem is more favorable than PC Connection.

Dividends

NutriSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PC Connection does not pay a dividend. NutriSystem pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PC Connection and NutriSystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.91 billion 0.29 $54.85 million $1.84 16.99 NutriSystem $696.96 million 1.56 $57.87 million $1.96 18.72

NutriSystem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PC Connection. PC Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NutriSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NutriSystem beats PC Connection on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company provides SmartCarb and PowerFuel products, including meal replacement bars, powder shakes, baked goods and snacks; and Nutrisystem D Program, a weight loss program designed to produce gradual weight loss. It sells its pre-packaged foods to weight loss program participants directly through the Internet and telephone; a television shopping network; and retailers. Nutrisystem, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

