PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of PC Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

CNXN stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $842.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PC Connection by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in PC Connection by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

