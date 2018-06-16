PCM Fund (PCM) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PCM Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 47.523798664891 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PCM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 38,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,934. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

PCM Fund Company Profile

