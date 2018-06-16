Reviewing PCSB Financial (PCSB) and Home Bancorp (HBCP)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) and Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

This table compares PCSB Financial and Home Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 4.48% 2.55% 0.50% Home Bancorp 21.91% 10.11% 1.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PCSB Financial and Home Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Home Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

PCSB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Home Bancorp has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.01%. Given PCSB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PCSB Financial is more favorable than Home Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCSB Financial and Home Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $45.04 million 7.97 $3.22 million N/A N/A Home Bancorp $84.36 million 5.15 $16.82 million $2.77 16.66

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PCSB Financial.

Volatility & Risk

PCSB Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PCSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Home Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Home Bancorp pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Home Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, consumer, and consumer and business installment loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It provides its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers online banking services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 40 banking offices in Greater Lafayette, Southwest Louisiana, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans and Northshore regions of south Louisiana, and the Natchez and Vicksburg regions of west Mississippi. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.