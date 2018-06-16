Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (PGC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $647.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

