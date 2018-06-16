Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,349,722,000 after acquiring an additional 874,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,232,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,349,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,528,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,016,000 after buying an additional 298,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,967,000 after buying an additional 90,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,272,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,268,000 after buying an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. ValuEngine downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works traded down $0.24, reaching $148.65, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,187. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.