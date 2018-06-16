Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 14,796 CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,247,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,586,000 after buying an additional 1,338,562 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,938,000 after purchasing an additional 969,591 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $84,860,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,647,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,991,000 after purchasing an additional 653,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,395,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,988,000 after purchasing an additional 481,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Melone bought 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.06 per share, with a total value of $199,997.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,879.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 1-year low of $93.14 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.98). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.85.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

