Peel Hunt Downgrades Rotork (LON:ROR) to Hold

Rotork (LON:ROR) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, May 25th. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.53) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROR. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.19) price objective (up previously from GBX 311 ($4.14)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 260 ($3.46) to GBX 300 ($3.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 325 ($4.33) to GBX 345 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.86) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 299.71 ($3.99).

ROR stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 332.30 ($4.42). 3,933,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 221.30 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.08).

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £1,438.65 ($1,915.39).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

