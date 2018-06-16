Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities upped their price objective on Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 238 ($3.17) to GBX 248 ($3.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Investec increased their target price on Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 210 ($2.80) to GBX 215 ($2.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of BMY stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.15) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 242 ($3.22). 102,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,153. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($2.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 192 ($2.56).

In other Bloomsbury Publishing news, insider Nigel Newton sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.12), for a total value of £304,200 ($405,005.99).

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

