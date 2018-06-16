Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Telford Homes (LON:TEF)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Telford Homes (LON:TEF) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Telford Homes from GBX 398 ($5.30) to GBX 415 ($5.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.52) price target on shares of Telford Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of TEF traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 439 ($5.84). The company had a trading volume of 212,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,485. Telford Homes has a 1-year low of GBX 340.75 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 448.23 ($5.97).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from Telford Homes’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

In related news, insider David Campbell sold 100,000 shares of Telford Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £455,000 ($605,778.19).

About Telford Homes

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

