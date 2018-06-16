Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tharisa (THS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Tharisa opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.50) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.60 ($1.99).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

