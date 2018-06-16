Warehouse REIT (WHR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of LON:WHR traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,427. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 97 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.26 ($1.40).

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.