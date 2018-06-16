Cranswick (CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CWK. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.94) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 3,350 ($44.60) to GBX 3,450 ($45.93) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 3,450 ($45.93) to GBX 3,525 ($46.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,195 ($42.54).

Cranswick traded down GBX 28 ($0.37), reaching GBX 3,364 ($44.79), during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 161,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,337. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 2,355 ($31.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,497.81 ($46.57).

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 145 ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 143.60 ($1.91) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Cranswick had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.98%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $15.10.

In related news, insider Jim Brisby sold 16,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,264 ($43.46), for a total value of £541,105.92 ($720,417.95). Also, insider Adam Couch sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($45.43), for a total value of £460,620 ($613,260.55).

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It primarily offers fresh pork, gourmet sausages, burgers, cooked meats, cooked poultry, fresh chicken and pork, and traditional hand-cured and air dried bacon and gammon, as well as British charcuterie, handmade pastry, prepared chicken and poultry, and continental products.

