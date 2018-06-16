Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bakkavor Group (BAKK)

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAKK. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bakkavor Group in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.80) price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.80) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.82) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 218.40 ($2.91).

Shares of LON BAKK traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 185 ($2.46). 3,306,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,835. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 181 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 215 ($2.86).

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods and produce in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers breads and bakery products, desserts and pastries, dips, dressed salads, dressings, fresh produce, fruit juices and smoothies, meal salads, modern deli, pasta, pizza, ready meals, sandwiches and sandwich wraps, sauces, soups, and stir fries, as well as fresh cut fruits, salads, and vegetables to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

