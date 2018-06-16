Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Eland Oil & Gas (ELA)

Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday.

Eland Oil & Gas opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.54) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Eland Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 44.30 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.62 ($1.22).

About Eland Oil & Gas

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State.

