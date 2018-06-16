Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.33) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.79) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.39) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 323 ($4.30).

Shares of LON:MKS traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 303.50 ($4.04). The company had a trading volume of 13,421,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 274.30 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.30).

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported GBX 27.80 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.80 ($0.37). Marks and Spencer Group had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 1.65%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

In related news, insider Archie Norman acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £100,450 ($133,737.19).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

