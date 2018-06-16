Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Price

News articles about Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pembina Pipeline earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.5467795553911 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE PBA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 18 dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.83%.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

