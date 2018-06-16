Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

In other news, insider Michael H. Dilger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.94, for a total value of C$169,700.00.

Shares of PPL traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$44.85. 825,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,561. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$37.60 and a 12-month high of C$46.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.