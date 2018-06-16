Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,545 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. 105,079,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,007,272. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Vining Sparks started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

