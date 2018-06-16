Pengrowth Energy (PGH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Pengrowth Energy Trust is a Canadian energy trust with crude oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and offshore the East Coast of Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pengrowth Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Pengrowth Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Pengrowth Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Pengrowth Energy currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Shares of Pengrowth Energy opened at $0.73 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $405.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pengrowth Energy has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.07 million for the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 127.77%. equities analysts forecast that Pengrowth Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGH. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy by 4,161.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,322,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy by 1,160.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,192,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,639 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,970,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 80,065 shares in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

