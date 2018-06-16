Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $9.40 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 216,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,400,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.56% of Omnicell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of Omnicell opened at $51.80 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 287.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.49 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 11,284 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $507,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,650 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $76,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,594 in the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

