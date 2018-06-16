Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 104.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,586 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.53% of Columbus McKinnon worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $109,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 139.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 3,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $137,807.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,269.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon opened at $42.16 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $980.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.64 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

