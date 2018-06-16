Cambrex Co. (CBM) Holdings Reduced by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118,588 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.44% of Cambrex worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 369,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Cambrex opened at $46.65 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.27. Cambrex Co. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $62.30.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.44 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. analysts expect that Cambrex Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Cambrex news, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 40,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $1,987,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Sargen sold 67,500 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $3,339,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,837,700. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.