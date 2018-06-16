Penn National Gaming (PENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Penn National Gaming traded up $0.24, reaching $35.00, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 53,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.41. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.70 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 92.84% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 84,084 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $2,547,745.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,817.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden purchased 10,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $274,348.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,290.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

