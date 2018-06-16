Penn Virginia (PVAC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia to $75.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.73. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $81.60.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.42. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn Virginia news, Director Diversified Asset Manageme Kls sold 174,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $11,589,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tammy Hinkle sold 778 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $47,815.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,915 shares of company stock worth $29,137,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Strategic Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,002,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,215,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,725.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 183,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 172,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 151,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

