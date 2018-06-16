Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 2,000 Shares

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $69,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PUB opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $687.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million. equities research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 38,397 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

