Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Utah Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.9181348704905 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp traded up $0.25, reaching $36.95, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,957. The stock has a market cap of $685.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.18%. equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUB. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $54,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $63,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $795,139. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.