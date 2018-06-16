Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $52,768,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

