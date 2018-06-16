PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.61. 10,570,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,987. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $149.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

