PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.61. 10,570,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,987. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 62.4% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

