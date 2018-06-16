Head to Head Contrast: Topcon (TOPCF) versus Perceptron (PRCP)

Topcon (OTCMKTS: TOPCF) and Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Topcon and Perceptron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topcon $1.19 billion 1.58 $41.07 million $0.38 45.76 Perceptron $77.95 million 1.27 -$160,000.00 $0.04 258.25

Topcon has higher revenue and earnings than Perceptron. Topcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perceptron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Perceptron shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Perceptron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Topcon and Perceptron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Perceptron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Topcon and Perceptron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topcon N/A N/A N/A Perceptron 3.84% 8.43% 4.99%

Risk and Volatility

Topcon has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perceptron has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perceptron beats Topcon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems. The company's infrastructure products consists of total stations, layout navigators, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, field controllers, levels, theodolites, rotating lasers, and pipe lasers. Its eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, photocoagulators, tonometers, slit lamps, operation and specular microscopes, ophthalmic data system IMAGEnet, vision testers, auto refractometers, auto kerato-refractometers, lens meters, and chart projectors. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Topcon Corporation in 1989. Topcon Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

