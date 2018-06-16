Performance Food Group (PFGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Sunday, January 28th.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.29. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 29,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry A. West sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $162,820.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,529 shares of company stock worth $5,096,406. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 421,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 200,155 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

