Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Performance Food Group (PFGC) Stock Price

Headlines about Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Performance Food Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.4005109913725 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Loop Capital set a $43.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE:PFGC opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.35. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 113,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $3,897,653.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $5,464,956. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates its business through the following segments: Performance Foodservice; PFG Customized; Vistar; and Corporate and All Other. The Performance Foodservice segment offers beef, pork, poultry, and seafood, frozen foods, refrigerated products; dry groceries to disposables; cleaning and kitchen supplies; and related products used by its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.