Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 540,401 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Performance Food Group worth $49,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,831,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,407 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,224,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after acquiring an additional 431,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,186,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,963,000 after acquiring an additional 388,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,740,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 375,955 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 345,656 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFGC opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 113,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $3,897,653.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,956 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Loop Capital set a $43.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates its business through the following segments: Performance Foodservice; PFG Customized; Vistar; and Corporate and All Other. The Performance Foodservice segment offers beef, pork, poultry, and seafood, frozen foods, refrigerated products; dry groceries to disposables; cleaning and kitchen supplies; and related products used by its customers.

