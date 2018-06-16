PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.31

News articles about PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PermRock Royalty Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.7699017900269 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

PRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PRT remained flat at $$16.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,707. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $106,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

